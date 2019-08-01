Nebraska State Patrol cruiser to be featured in 2020 Cruiser Calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has won the Best-Looking Cruiser contest for 2019 and will be featured on the cover of the 2020 AAST Cruiser Calendar.

The contest is organized by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) and was decided by public vote. The contest included photos of cruisers from state and highway patrols across the entire country.

NSP finished in first place, winning the featuring spot on the 2020 AAST Cruiser Calendar. A few of the other agencies that will be represented in the 2020 calendar include:

Michigan

New Hampshire

Kentucky

West Virginia

Ohio

North Carolina

Tennessee

Florida

Missouri

Mississippi

California

Minnesota

“We’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who voted for NSP in this year’s contest,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The winning photo was of Trooper Zost’s patrol cruiser with a tornado in the background. It captured the attention around the nation. The photo also shows that the NSP is out in the elements, working to protect the public even when severe weather strikes.

Trooper Clint Zost took the photo on May 21, near Dawson, Nebraska. The tornado in the image did not cause any significant damage, but Trooper Zost was there to report it to emergency managers.

This is the first time that NSP has made the AAST Cruiser Calendar. The AAST supports the families of state troopers throughout the nation through a variety of ways, including support provided to the families of troopers killed in the line of duty.

Proceeds from the Cruiser Calendar go to the AAST Foundation, which financially supports those missions.