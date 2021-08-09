Nebraska State Patrol calling drones to line of duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A new drone program could help investigators learn more about Nebraska crashes as they get an aerial view of the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a Monday release that they created a new drone program to help investigate crash scenes and including crash reconstruction.

“This is a major step for our team, combining new technology with the expertise already possessed by our crash reconstruction investigators. The goal of this program is to be able to clear crash scenes faster while maintaining the high-level of investigations our troopers already perform. Clearing a scene faster means roads can open sooner, saving time and money for travelers and the trucking industry, and hopefully preventing secondary crashes,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

One trooper said the new system not only helps clear the scene clears up cases in the courtroom.

“We can present a better case to a jury in case we have a criminal charge. It’s more of a visual of what’s there on the scene instead of doing a 2-D drawing of what’s there,” said Trooper Ravi Singh.

Investigators featured in the drone program completed Federal Aviation Administration certification as Unmanned Ariel Vehicle operators along with additional training centered around 3D mapping crash scenes.

“This technology brings NSP crash investigations to a new level. Our investigators work to create the best possible visual representation of a crash scene. The new drones, coupled with state-of-the-art mapping systems, allow our investigators to gather investigative images and data in less than half the time it used to take,” said Lieutenant Brent Bockstadter, program coordinator.

Photo Courtesy of NSP

Nineteen drone pilots will be stationed throughout Nebraska, and there will be training flights at Husker Harvest Days.