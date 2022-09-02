NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested an Illinois man following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday.

A NSP trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Versa traveling at speeds above 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington around 11 a.m., a release from the NSP states. The driver allegedly refused to stop and fled leading the trooper to begin a pursuit.

Officials said that during the pursuit, the Nissan reached speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour and would pass vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

According to the release, another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at a location near mile marker 261, slowing the vehicle but not stopping it. A trooper was able to perform tactical vehicle intervention to stop the Nissan. Officials estimate the pursuit lasted for approximately 16 minutes.

The driver was identified as Frederick McGee, 23, of Chicago. Officials found a bag with 16 pounds of marijuana in the trunk and McGee was taken into custody, the release states.

McGee was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, along with other additional charges. McGee was lodged in Dawson County Jail.