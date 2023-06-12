GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — One person was arrested on drug charges in Nebraska after authorities allegedly found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release that a trooper saw a BMW X5 with a license plate violation parked in an Interstate 80 rest area near York Friday around 7:45 a.m.

The trooper spoke with the driver of the vehicle and started to become suspicious of criminal activity and a search was done on the SUV. As a result of the search, the Nebraska State Patrol said that 55 pounds of suspected cocaine were hidden in the spare tire department.

The driver was identified as Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California. He was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.