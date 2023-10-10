NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man and woman were arrested Friday evening after a pursuit went into the community of Humphrey, Neb.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release that troopers were notified Friday around 5 p.m. of a stolen Jeep Wrangler on Highway 81 south of Norfolk.

The Wrangler was seen at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91. A trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the release said the driver refused to yield, ran a stop sign, and then accelerated onto Highway 81 going south with the trooper initiating a pursuit.

The Wrangler turned into Humphrey and drove on residential streets before turning onto northbound Highway 81. The vehicle then slowed down and a female passenger jumped out. The trooper stopped the pursuit and took the woman into custody as the Wrangler continued north.

The Wrangler driver was later found on foot by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as Delvin Jones, 24, of Grand Island, who was arrested and charged with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, multiple outstanding warrants, and several other charges.

The woman was identified as Kiesha Lemburg, 31, of Lincoln. She was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+ and criminal mischief.

Both Jones and Lemburg were bonded into the Platte County Jail.