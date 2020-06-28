Nebraska state parks to reopen some services July 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Select Nebraska state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.

Additional restored services at the following state parks include:

Danish Alps State Recreation Area (Dakota County) – RV and tent camping resumed June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Modern restrooms and showers are open.

– RV and tent camping resumed June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Modern restrooms and showers are open. Platte River State Park (Cass County), Fort Robinson State Park (Dawes County), Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (Cass County) – Restaurants are now open. Self-serve options (salad bars, buffets, and soda fountains) will not be available and menu selections may be reduced. To-go menu options will be available at some locations. For hours of operation, contact the park directly.

As of July 1, the following will be reinstated:

Year-to-date reservation process for cabins, lodge rooms, meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

Outdoor shooting range at Wildcat HIlls State Recreation Area will reopen

Limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas will be offered

Additionally, special occasion permit applications for July will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may be required to include safety procedures addressing social distancing, group sizing and proper hygiene.

For more information on these changes and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.org. Contact information for each Nebraska state park can be found here.