Nebraska state parks to reopen some services July 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Select Nebraska state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.
Additional restored services at the following state parks include:
- Danish Alps State Recreation Area (Dakota County) – RV and tent camping resumed June 26. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Modern restrooms and showers are open.
- Platte River State Park (Cass County), Fort Robinson State Park (Dawes County), Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (Cass County) – Restaurants are now open. Self-serve options (salad bars, buffets, and soda fountains) will not be available and menu selections may be reduced. To-go menu options will be available at some locations. For hours of operation, contact the park directly.
As of July 1, the following will be reinstated:
- Year-to-date reservation process for cabins, lodge rooms, meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters
- Outdoor shooting range at Wildcat HIlls State Recreation Area will reopen
- Limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas will be offered
Additionally, special occasion permit applications for July will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Applicants may be required to include safety procedures addressing social distancing, group sizing and proper hygiene.
For more information on these changes and the impacts of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.org. Contact information for each Nebraska state park can be found here.