Nebraska state officials issue warning about COVID-19

A passenger wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 arrives to the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – State officials have issued a warning for people in Nebraska who recently traveled to one of 10 countries that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 and are asking them to self-report to state or local public health officials.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday they were tracking the virus that originated in China.

They’re also seeking people who have traveled to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam since Feb. 12.

Officials said they haven’t identified any cases in Nebraska residents, although the state is providing quarantine locations for people who were exposed elsewhere in the world.