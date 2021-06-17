Nebraska state offices to close for Juneteenth holiday

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, seen here in February 2021, recently highlighted the launch of a “Beef Passport” program to support the state’s agriculture industry. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state offices will close Friday in anticipation of a new federal law that will establish Juneteenth as a recognized government holiday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered the closure to comply with a state law that grants the same paid holiday benefits to state employees. State employees will receive a paid day of leave. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military and state employees engaged in other essential functions.

The governor’s office said in a press release that all workers should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.