Nebraska state leaders launch ‘Get Nebraska Growing’ program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – On Friday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the state’s leadership rolled out several new grant programs to jump start post-pandemic growth in the state.

Using federal coronavirus relief dollars, the programs will provide $387 million in grants to assist small businesses, provide scholarship opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed, enhance broadband access in communities with limited access, and offer leadership training to small business owners.

Those interested in these new grant programs can visit the Get Nebraska Growing website. Additional questions can be directed to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development by calling its hotline at 855-264-6858.