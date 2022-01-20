LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, has officially jumped into the race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Vargas, a Democrat, filed papers Wednesday to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican.

Bacon first won the seat in 2016 and is seeking a fourth term in the district. The 2nd District is one of few areas of GOP-dominated Nebraska that is considered competitive between the parties.

Bacon took the seat from former Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford in 2016.

The district backed Bacon in 2020 but voted for Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.