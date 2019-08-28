Nebraska State Fair closes parking lots

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Record-setting rainfall is forcing the Nebraska State Fair to close its parking lots.

Officials are bussing in tens of thousands of visitors and say that will likely be the only way to the Grand Island Fairgrounds as heavy rain continues to cause problems.

“Because all of our ditches are overflowing, ponds overflowing, not a single pipe, at least at 7 am that could take more water.”

It’s not just the fairgrounds, Nebraska police say cars were stranded across Grand Island with many major roads taking on more than they could handle.