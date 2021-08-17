Nebraska standoff involved suspect in shooting of 2 women

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police say a standoff in Kearney with a suspect in the shooting of two women has ended.

Kearney police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended around 4 p.m. Police did not immediately say if Smith was alive or had been arrested.

Smith is suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother early Monday.

Kearney police Lt. Kevin Thompson identified the victims as 35-year-old Amber Schade, and her 63-year-old mother, Lena Rouse.  

Officials say none of the several children in the home at the time were physically hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News