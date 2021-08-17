Nebraska standoff involved suspect in shooting of 2 women

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police say a standoff in Kearney with a suspect in the shooting of two women has ended.

Kearney police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended around 4 p.m. Police did not immediately say if Smith was alive or had been arrested.

Smith is suspected of breaking into a rural Elm Creek home and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother early Monday.

Kearney police Lt. Kevin Thompson identified the victims as 35-year-old Amber Schade, and her 63-year-old mother, Lena Rouse.

Officials say none of the several children in the home at the time were physically hurt.