ALVO, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a Cass County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man during a confrontation inside a home near Alvo in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says the shooting happened late Sunday night after deputies were called to the home by a man who said his son had hit him in the head during an altercation.

Officials said the man fled the home, and arriving deputies found his son, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Stratton, in the home’s basement.

The patrol said during negotiations with Stratton, a deputy fired his weapon, hitting Stratton, who died at the scene.

The patrol said investigators found a bow and arrow and long knife at the scene.