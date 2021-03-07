Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for refusing to accept a man into his jail who was wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was convicted of the misdemeanor charge following a two-day bench trial in January.

Judge Randin Roland issued his written ruling Wednesday.

The events unfolded in July 2019 after a woman who had been dropped off at a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska, reported her boyfriend had beaten and raped her at a motel in Crawford, Nebraska.

A sentencing date has not been set.