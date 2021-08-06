Nebraska sheep farmer indicted on federal bank fraud counts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Ravenna sheep farmer faces the possibility of decades in prison after being indicted on six federal counts of bank fraud.

The Kearney Hub reports that 43-year-old Brooks Duester, of Ravenna, was charged last week in a six-count indictment for actions he’s accused of taking between February 2017 and September 2018.

Federal prosecutors say Duester obtained lines of credit, promissory notes and loans from Ashton State Bank for purchasing livestock by falsely reporting the number of livestock he already had and failing to report his income from the sale of livestock and wool to the bank.

Prosecutors say Duester wouldn’t allow bank inspectors or the Farm Services Agency access his pastures to verify the number of livestock.