Nebraska sexual assault survivors group defrauded of around $10,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police are investigating after an organization that supports survivors of sexual assault was defrauded out of more than $10,000.

The organizers of the “kNOw More” campaign reported the fraud to police on Wednesday. The group raised $10,960 selling T-shirts after an alleged sexual assault at the Nebraska-Lincoln campus in August.

Officer Erin Spilker said someone claiming to be a member of the advocacy group Voices of Hope emailed the shop where the T-shirts were printed.

The money was then wired to an account mentioned in the email. Spilker said the perpetrator used an email that was not affiliated with Voices of Hope when contacting the T-shirt company.