Nebraska sex offender sentenced to 145 years in child kidnapping case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A registered Nebraska sex offender has been sentenced to at least 145 years behind bars for what prosecutors say was a scheme to abduct and sexually assault a child.

Television station KETV-TV reports that Douglas County Judge John Huber on Thursday sentenced 35-year-old Robert Williams to life in prison for kidnapping, lewd conduct, and attempted sexual assault charges.

Police say Williams and another man tried to kidnap three 5- to 15-year-old girls on separate occasions in May 2019. All three girls managed to escape.

Police say Williams told investigators he was “on the hunt” for children to sexually assault.

