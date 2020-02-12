Nebraska senators vote to let more families get child care subsidy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A bill that would allow more families to qualify for a child care subsidy as they transition out of poverty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators advanced the measure, 25-7, through the first of three required votes Tuesday in the Legislature.

The proposal by Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln, would allow recipients to claim “transitional child care assistance” if they earn up to 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, or $52,400 for a family of four.

The current eligibility level stops at 185%, or $47,160 for that same family.