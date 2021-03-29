Nebraska senators move bill to require trafficking posters in casinos

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s soon-to-open casinos would have to display human trafficking informational posters under a bill advanced by state lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval to the measure, which seeks to help human trafficking victims.

Nebraska already mandates posters in rest stops and strip clubs, both places that advocates have identified as spots where human trafficking might take place.

The posters are written in English and Spanish and include a toll-free number where trafficking victims or people who suspect trafficking can call for help.