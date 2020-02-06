LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) A key state lawmaker says Nebraska’s severe prison overcrowding is only going to get worse over the next few years if state officials don’t take more aggressive steps to address the problem.
Sen. Steve Lathrop, of Omaha, told a legislative committee Wednesday that the state’s prison population is projected to grow so fast that it will outpace the new beds that corrections officials are adding to try to ease pressure on their facilities.
Lathrop made the remarks as he proposed a new, $52 million Omaha community corrections facility to members of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.
Prison officials argue that the project wouldn’t help.
Latest Stories
- Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation
- Man takes plea deal in Nebraska crash deaths of 4 Iowans
- Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow
- South Dakota lawmaker wants to prohibit student vaccination requirements
- Nebraska senator says state prison crowding likely to get worse