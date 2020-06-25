Nebraska sees over 100 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,346 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 260.

The DHHS reports that 12,210 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 126 active hospitalizations with 1,294 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 165,195 people have been tested and 146,656 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.