Nebraska sees more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 19,177 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 135 new cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 274.

The DHHS reports that 13,737 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 120 active hospitalizations with 1,330 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 180,826 people have been tested and 161,431 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.