Nebraska sees more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 18,221 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 129 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 257.

The DHHS reports that 12,099 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 131 active hospitalizations with 1,268 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 163,368 people have been tested and 144,949 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by DHHS and local health departments.