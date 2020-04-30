Nebraska sees a jump in COVID-19 deaths reporting problems

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials say the state has seen a jump in COVID-19 deaths following technical difficulties with the state’s coronavirus tracking portal in recent days.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the state saw 13 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 68.

Eight of the deaths were reported out of hard-hit Hall County.

Also on Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a fourth state prison staffer had tested positive for the virus.

State officials say that while its latest number of coronavirus deaths is accurate, the reported number of confirmed cases continues to lag actual counts due to the technical problems.