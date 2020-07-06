July 5: Nebraska sees 269 more COVID-19 cases since Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 208 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, brings the state’s total to 19,660.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 284.

DHHS reported 441 additional recoveries since Friday, bringing the recovery number to 14,641.

The state’s health department said that there are 1,369 total hospitalizations with 101 of them being active.

DHHS said that 191,967 people have been tested and 171,811 of them have come back negative.

Health officials said there are 1,663, or 43% of the hospital beds, 375, or 54% of the ICU beds, and 616, or 82% of the ventilators, available.

As of July 3, Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has a total of 169 people who have recovered from the virus.

The health department mentions that out of the 1,533 tests performed that 1,197 of them came back negative.

NNPHD has a total of 268 positive cases of the virus in its health district that serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

