Nebraska seeks review of why prison population keeps growing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Top officials from all three branches of Nebraska government have announced a new effort to learn why the state prison population keeps growing and what they might do to safely reduce the number of inmates.

State officials have applied for a federal grant to join forces with the Crime and Justice Institute. That nonprofit has worked with other states to help identify what’s causing the increases.

Nebraska’s prison system has chronic overcrowding, even though many other states have managed to reduce their numbers. Previous attempts to address the problem yielded mixed results.

Nebraska’s prison population is projected to continue growing through at least 2025.