Nebraska schools still setting virus plans as August looms

Fairfax County Public School buses parked at a middle school in Falls Church, Va., Monday, July 20, 2020. Very few Americans believe schools should return to normal operations this fall, a new poll says, even as President Donald Trump insists that’s what parents and students want. The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that only about 1 in 10 say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska schools are still scrambling to set attendance and safety policies in the wake of a global pandemic, with the start of the new school year less than a month away.

Westside Community Schools in Omaha announced Tuesday that students will attend in-person classes only part of the week while distance-learning from home the rest of the week.

Westside’s school year is set to begin Aug. 18. Other schools, such as Papillion La Vista Community Schools, plan a full reopening of schools.

On Wednesday, state health numbers showed coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Nebraska has now seen more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 321 COVID-19 deaths.

Latest Stories