Nebraska schools still setting virus plans as August looms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska schools are still scrambling to set attendance and safety policies in the wake of a global pandemic, with the start of the new school year less than a month away.
Westside Community Schools in Omaha announced Tuesday that students will attend in-person classes only part of the week while distance-learning from home the rest of the week.
Westside’s school year is set to begin Aug. 18. Other schools, such as Papillion La Vista Community Schools, plan a full reopening of schools.
On Wednesday, state health numbers showed coronavirus cases continued to rise.
Nebraska has now seen more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 321 COVID-19 deaths.
Latest Stories
- Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon look to continue underdog runs into state title games
- Local rescue teams out on Missouri River to search for person
- Hump Day Happy Hour kicks off at Tyson Events Center
- Colorado baking start-up receives unexpected gift
- Apps that can help your fitness during the coronavirus pandemic