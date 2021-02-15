Nebraska schools plan help for students who failed courses

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A number of Nebraska school districts are planning to expand summer school sessions and offer other additional help to students who fell behind because if the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska’s largest school districts said that between a quarter and one-third of high school students attending classes remotely failed two or more classes last semester.

That failure rate is significantly higher than it was before the pandemic.

The need for additional help is especially critical for high school juniors and seniors who have fallen behind on coursework that could delay graduation.