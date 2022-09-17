SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators arrested a Nebraska man in an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a child.

An investigation began earlier in the week when NSP received a report that an employee at South Platte Public Schools in Big Springs, Nebraska had inappropriate contact with a student, a release stated.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Joel Foster, 37, of Big Springs, as part of the investigation on Thursday.

Foster was arrested the following afternoon without incident and booked in Scotts Bluff County Jail for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse, and first-degree sexual assault by a school employee. The investigation remains ongoing.

Deuel County Sheriff’s Office assisted NSP.