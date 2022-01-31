LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The Papillion La Vista school district is planning to install surveillance cameras at its 16 elementary schools after a boy walked out of one of their schools last year and disappeared.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district is considering spending $900,000 on the cameras inside and outside the schools with $500,000 of that coming from COVID-19 relief money.

Last May 17, Ryan Larsen slipped out of La Vista West Elementary School during classes around noon.

Ryan, who has autism and suffers from epileptic seizures, was 11 years old at the time of his disappearance, but his 12th birthday was June 8.