Nebraska school district says drivers not stopping for school buses

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska school district is asking drivers to obey state traffic laws after getting reports that some drivers aren’t stopping for school buses with their stop sign arms extended.
The Hastings Tribune reports that Hastings Public Schools officials have gotten reports of motorists putting student safety at risk by disregarding the stop sign arms.
David Essink, the district’s human resources and operations director, says most people ignoring the stop sign are going in the opposite direction.
