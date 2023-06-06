NEBRASKA (KCAU) — Just a week after Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed the Opportunity Scholarships Act into law, a coalition of non-profits started a statewide petition to repeal the bill. The law allows public tax credits to be used for private school education.

The group, Support Our Schools Nebraska, said the scholarship tax credits will impact rural and urban communities. More than half of the 93 counties in the state do not have a private school and underfunded public school districts across Nebraska are facing more financial constraints.

Nebraska’s Secretary of State has already approved the petition language.

The legislation allows businesses, individuals, trusts, and estates to donate a portion of their owed state income tax to scholarships covering private school tuition. When it takes affect, the law allocates $25 million dollars over the next 2 years and could eventually grow up to $100 million dollars annually.

The measure is set to go into effect around the beginning of September.

“LB 753 does not help all children. In fact, it even subsidizes discriminatory practices. Unlike public schools, whose doors are open to all, private schools can discriminate against kids. Taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars should not be used to support private schools that are not required to serve all children,” The Nebraska State Education Association said in a statement

The 33 members of the Nebraska State Legislature who voted in favor of the “Opportunity scholarships act” have also released a joint statement.

“Deeply disappointed that some in the Nebraska public education establishment are pursuing a multi-million dollar ballot initiative denying opportunities to vulnerable and at-risk children. This move comes on the heels of historic increases in funding to Nebraska public schools.”