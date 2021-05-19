Nebraska sanctions girls wrestling as high school sport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Girls wrestling will now be an official sport after the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) approved to sanction it.

The NSAA approved to sanction girls wrestling on a 8-0 vote. Girls wrestling will start in the 2021-2022 school, with 12 weight classes expected to compete.

Registration for girls wrestling begins September 1, 2021. The season is expected to start November 15, 2021, with the first competition date slated for December 2, 2021.

Districts are scheduled for February 11, 2022, with wrestlers to compete at state February 18-19, 2022. More details of the girls wrestling season can be seen here.