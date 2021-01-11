Nebraska restaurant reopening months after deadly shooting

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed and two were wounded. Silva was booked into jail early Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 on suspicion of first-degree homicide and arson charges in the attack Saturday night at a Sonic Drive-in in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. (Sarpy County Jail via AP)

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska fast-food restaurant where two workers were killed and two others wounded during a November shooting plans to reopen this week.

The owner of the Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue said Monday that the remodeled restaurant will reopen on Wednesday for the first time since the Nov. 21 shooting.

The restaurant’s owner, Bryant Morrison, said 80% of his workers plan to return when it reopens.

Morrison also said he plans to create a memorial later at the Sonic later this year to honor the employees who were killed and wounded during the shooting.