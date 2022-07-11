KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans have fired their longtime party chairman at a tumultuous state convention that highlighted divisions within the party driven by activists who support former President Donald Trump and want to take the party further to the right.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that after convention delegates voted to remove Chairman Dan Welch on Saturday, most of the other state party leaders resigned.

Republicans were sharply divided during this spring’s gubernatorial primary battle between two conservative candidates: the eventual winner, Jim Pillen, and businessman Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by Trump.

Welch, who led the party for eight years, said he thought the disputes were related to primary.