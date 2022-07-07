DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska has reported a second “probable” case of monkeypox.

On Tuesday, the second case of monkeypox was reported in Douglas County by their health department. They called the case “probable” and said there was known contact with a confirmed case.

The department said the patient is isolated at their home and receiving outpatient care.

The U.S. has confirmed 605 monkeypox cases so far, according to the CDC, and officials have announced their monkeypox testing capacity is expanding.

Healthcare providers can now order the virus test from Lab-Corp, which expects to perform up to 10,000 a week. Doctor interaction is required to order a test, as the company doesn’t accept direct requests.