Nebraska reports four additional deaths due to COVID-19, over 11,000 positive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials have reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Friday evening.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 237 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, brings the state’s total to 11,662.
They also report four more virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 147.
DHHS said that 80,475 people have been tested and 68,320 came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases of the counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County – 1,568 and 17 deaths
- Madison County – 309 confirmed, 155 recovered, three deaths
- Thurston County – 41
- Dixon County – 28
- Cuming County – 26 confirmed, 5 recovered
- Stanton County – 16 confirmed, 8 recovered
- Knox County – 9
- Antelope County – 8
- Wayne County – 8
- Burt County – 8 confirmed, one recovered
- Cedar County – 7
- Pierce County – 2
- Holt County – 1
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.