Nebraska reports four additional deaths due to COVID-19, over 11,000 positive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials have reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Friday evening.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 237 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, brings the state’s total to 11,662.

They also report four more virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 147.

DHHS said that 80,475 people have been tested and 68,320 came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases of the counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.