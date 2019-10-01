Nebraska reports first death associated with e-cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re received the state’s first report of a death associated with vaping.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that the unidentified person died in May, was older than 65 years old and lived in the Omaha area. No other details were given.

Nebraska officials say there have been 12 deaths reported in 10 other states.

Nebraska currently has 11 cases of vaping-related illness and two under investigation. Officials say most are males, ranging in age from their late teens to their late 60s. Some of those affected were hospitalized.

State officials say they’ve alerted local providers and advised them to consider vaping-related illnesses in patients that show respiratory problems and a history of vaping.

Latest Stories