Nebraska reports 403 additional cases of COVID-19, four more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 403 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 8,234.

Knox County has confirmed one more case of the coronavirus, brings the county’s total to seven.

DHHS said four more people have died from the virus in the state on Saturday, raising the death toll to 96.

Health officials mention that 45,644 have been tested for the virus and 37,335 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the virus.