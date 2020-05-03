Closings
Nebraska reports 333 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

Nebraska News

by: Reilly Mahon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 333 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 5,659.

Health officials said there are two more virus-related deaths in Nebraska, raising the death toll to 78.

The state’s health department said 32,798 people have been tested for the virus and 27,071 of them came back negative.

DHHS has not released the number of people that have recovered from the virus.

For the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-18, see below.

