Nebraska reports 277 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 277 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 10,625.

Health officials confirmed two more virus-related deaths on Monday, raising the death toll to 125.

The state’s health department mentions 70,147 people have been tested for the virus and 59,359 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the coronavirus, according to DHHS and local health departments, see below.

DHHS is not reporting the number of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 while Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is releasing recovery numbers at this time.