Nebraska reports 276 new cases of COVID-19, six more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 276 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 11,122.

Health officials confirmed six more virus-related deaths in the state Wednesday evening, raises the death toll to 138.

The state’s health department mentions that 75,864 individuals have been tested for the virus and 64,518 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the virus, according to the DHHS and local health departments, see below.

DHHS is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 at this time.