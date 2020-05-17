Nebraska reports 128 more cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DDHS) has reported 128 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,348.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Sunday, which means the death toll remains at 123.

DHHS mentions that 67,649 individuals have been tested for the virus and 57,153 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19, according to DDHS and local health departments, see below.

Dakota: 1,511 with 14 deaths

Madison: 273 with three deaths

Thurston: 29

Dixon: 27

Cuming: 17

Stanton: 15

Knox: 9

Antelope: 8

Burt: 6

Cedar: 6

Wayne: 5

Holt: 1

Pierce: 1

The state’s health department isn’t releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.