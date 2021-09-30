Nebraska redistricting finalized with Gov. Ricketts’ signature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Pete Ricketts signed legislation Thursday afternoon completing Nebraska’s decennial redistricting.

Legislative Bills (LBs) 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 redistrict the boundaries of Supreme Court judicial districts, Public Service Commission districts, Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska districts, State Board of Education districts, Legislative districts, and Congressional districts.

See the finalized maps and the maps approved in 2011 below.

Story continues after

Work on the new districts began in late August following recent census data showing decline in rural populations while urban areas increased. A proposed redistricting would have split Douglas County and added Saunders County. It was met with criticism from Democrats stating this would make it harder for the party to win one of the House seats as well as the White House.

The new plan still adds a lot of Republican voters to the district via Saunders County, a stretch of farmland and several smaller towns that’s currently part of the more conservative 1st Congressional District.

Nebraska is one of only two states that divides its Electoral College votes by congressional district, rather than a winner-take-all system. That allowed President Joe Biden to claim one of the state’s five electoral votes last year.

Ricketts also signed LB 14, which expends funds necessary to cover the Nebraska Legislature’s costs of the special session.

This is a developing story.

AP contributed to this.