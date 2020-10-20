Nebraska reclaimed lowest unemployment rate in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.

Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, compared to 4% in August. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that’s less than half the national rate of 7.9%.

South Dakota and Vermont had the second- and third-lowest rates at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively. Hawaii had the highest rate nationwide, at 15.1%.

Nebraska’s rate has remained low compared to other states despite the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in widespread business closures and layoffs.

