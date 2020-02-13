Nebraska Public Power District CEO says he’s leaving post

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – The president and chief executive officer of Nebraska Public Power District announced Thursday that he intends to leave his post.

A district news release says Pat Pope expects to remain available to aid with the transition to his replacement.

The release says it’s likely the board of director’s executive committee will recommend that Tom Kent replace Pope.

Kent is the district’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Pope joined the district in December 1979 as an electrical engineer and held several positions as he moved up over the years. He became president and CEO in April 2011.