Nebraska public health officials watching Omaha for strain on hospitals

by: GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public health officials are watching for signs of strain on Omaha’s hospitals following a steady increase in coronavirus patients, but the state’s chief medical officer says he isn’t yet worried about the caseload as Gov. Pete Ricketts moves to further ease restrictions.

Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone says that, based on his conversations with Omaha-area hospital officials, he doesn’t believe the hospitals are at risk of being overrun with coronavirus patients.

His comments came after a University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious diseases expert said she’s concerned about the number of hospitalizations in the Omaha area, even though hospitals statewide still have plenty of capacity.

