LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in a release the hearing dates for two investigations involving 911 outages in Nebraska.

The investigations involve telecom carriers Windstream (911-076/PI 249) and Lumen (911-075/PI248). The Windstream hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., while the Lumen hearing is on Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Both will take place at the Commission’s hearing room.

“The hearings are being held so that Commissioners can ask questions and get answers directly from the carriers involved in these outages,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said. “Any decision regarding the investigations will be made at a later date.”

The goal of the investigations, according to the new release, is to “determine the cause and scope of the outages, why redundancy required failed and a solution to prevent such events from happening again.”

The outages originally occurred on Aug. 31 of this year due to a fiber wire connected to the Omaha area’s network being cut.

Both hearings will be available offline. Further information on how to connect can be found in each hearing’s calendar item on the PSC website.