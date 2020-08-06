Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

Nebraska Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, as lawmakers debate a property tax and business incentive package. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a compromise package to soften the impact of local property tax increases, preserve tax incentives for businesses and commit as much as $300 million in state money to a proposed disaster response facility in Omaha.

Nebraska Speaker Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk speaks in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, as lawmakers debate a property tax and business incentive package. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The measure won first-round approval Wednesday just days before this year’s legislative session is scheduled to end.

Lawmakers struck the last-minute deal even though a lot of them said they didn’t like much of the package, and others complained that it was being rushed through the Legislature.

Several rural senators said the property tax portion would only slow the rate of increases for some homeowners, farmers and business owners.

