KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped and robbed is charged with lying about what happened.

The Kearney Hub reports that 31-year-old Mara Stamp is charged in Buffalo County Court with tampering with physical evidence and false reporting.

The charges stem from an incident that she initially accused her former probation client, 35-year-old Shawn Smith, of coming to her Kearney house and taking her to an ATM where he forced her to withdraw money.